Bradley County Chamber Meeting

With some 12 members present, the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce meet September 11th at Simple Simons in Warren to conduct business for the month. The board approved the minutes of the August meeting and also approved the August, 2017 financial statement. According to the statement, the Chamber ran a deficit of $5,703.33 for the month but remains in the black for the year to in the amount of $3,177.70.
Updates were provided on the Railroad Depot renovation project. One grant has been awarded to help continue the repair and remodeling and another grant is pending. The board was reminded that the County Fair is underway with the Queen Pageant set for 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday the 12th. The Livestock Premium Sale is to be held Friday the 15th beginning at 11:30 A.M.
A detailed report on plans for the 2017 Christmas parade was presented by Leah St John, who is serving as Chair Person. The parade is scheduled for December 7th at 6;00 P.M. The theme os the song, "We Need a Little Christmas" from the Broadway musical "Mame". The Chamber is seeking entries for the parade to be bright with lights, full of color, music, and costumes. youth groups, bands, choirs, churches, service clubs and businesses are urged to take part. All entires must sign up by November 1st at the Chamber Office. There will be $600.00 in prize money awarded; first place $300, second place $200 and third place $100. Contact the Chamber for further information.
At the end of the meeting the question was asked as to whether or not the final financial report was ready for the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival? The answer was no. According Chamber officials, there remains some outstanding bills and there appears to be some question as to whether or not the Festival owes some of the bills as submitted. One person familiar with the festival stated that the 2017 festival made a substantial profit. Mr. Tolefree stated he hoped the final report will be finalized soon. It has long been the hope of the Festival Committee that each year's festival complete the year with a surplus in order to have seed money to begin the next year's activities. It appears that good fundraising and accounting have resulted it accomplishing that goal.
Updates were provided on the Railroad Depot renovation project. One grant has been awarded to help continue the repair and remodeling and another grant is pending. The board was reminded that the County Fair is underway with the Queen Pageant set for 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday the 12th. The Livestock Premium Sale is to be held Friday the 15th beginning at 11:30 A.M.
A detailed report on plans for the 2017 Christmas parade was presented by Leah St John, who is serving as Chair Person. The parade is scheduled for December 7th at 6;00 P.M. The theme os the song, "We Need a Little Christmas" from the Broadway musical "Mame". The Chamber is seeking entries for the parade to be bright with lights, full of color, music, and costumes. youth groups, bands, choirs, churches, service clubs and businesses are urged to take part. All entires must sign up by November 1st at the Chamber Office. There will be $600.00 in prize money awarded; first place $300, second place $200 and third place $100. Contact the Chamber for further information.
At the end of the meeting the question was asked as to whether or not the final financial report was ready for the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival? The answer was no. According Chamber officials, there remains some outstanding bills and there appears to be some question as to whether or not the Festival owes some of the bills as submitted. One person familiar with the festival stated that the 2017 festival made a substantial profit. Mr. Tolefree stated he hoped the final report will be finalized soon. It has long been the hope of the Festival Committee that each year's festival complete the year with a surplus in order to have seed money to begin the next year's activities. It appears that good fundraising and accounting have resulted it accomplishing that goal.
No comments:
Post a Comment