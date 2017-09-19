Bradley County Contributes to Intermodal

In a meeting that lasted around 20 minutes, the Bradley County Quorum Court was given several reports on county activities. After reviewing the monthly financial report and the Sheriff's report, the Court listened to several topics presented by County Judge Klay McKinney.
The Judge told the JPs he needs to meet in the near future with the Building Committee to talk about repairs needed to the "Agri" building just to the north of the courthouse. He also asked for a meeting with the Jail Committee. The Judge indicated that an announcement was close on the proposed private prison/jail project. No other information was provided.
Judge McKinney then informed the Justices that Bradley County has donated $20,618.81 worth of labor, materials and equipment use to the Southeast Intermodal Authority Industrial site near Wilmar.
He stated he would report the information to the Intermodal Authority next week and expects the $20,618.81 to be deducted from the amount the Authority has charged to the county. The Judge stated the work conducted was much needed.
Judge McKinney reported on improvements to County Roads 25, 45 and 1. He also told the Court that work is ongoing on the parking lot of the County Library and that he has signed the note to borrow money to help purchase land for the county park. He went on to say that the county has received $4000.00 in grant money for the e-waste project.
After the meeting the Judge was asked for more information on the status of the prison/jail. He had stated last week that currently only Bradley and Drew Counties were committed to being part of the regional jail commission. No further information was provided.
