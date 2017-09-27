Bradley County Health Coalition Meets

Members of the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition and the Bradley County Health Fair committee meet Friday, September 22nd in the conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex on N. Bragg Street. Those present talked about future projects to improve health in the area.
The meeting was a general discussion session to plan for future fund raising projects and to seek ways to promote health in the Warren/Bradley county region. On hand to talk about the rules relating to farmers markets was Leantoinette Phillips, an environmental heath specialist with the Arkansas Department of Health.
Plans were discussed for a movie night and for a quilt to be made by the Bradley County Quilt Club to be sold for a fundraising activity.
