Bradley County Low Income Community Meeting

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will conduct a Community Meeting for the Low Income Community of Bradley County.  This meeting will be held on
September 26, 2017 at the SEACAC Central office, 1208 N Myrtle, Warren, AR starting at 6pm.

The meeting will be held to discuss current interest/needs in the county.
The public is strongly encouraged to attend.

SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties.

