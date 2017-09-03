City/County Closed labor Day

The Warren Municipal Building and the Bradley County Courthouse will be closed Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. There will be no garbage collection in the city or county.
The county will run the Monday routes on Tuesday the 6th. The county landfill will also be closed Labor Day.
The Warren Emergency Services Center will be open with all city police and fire services fully manned.
