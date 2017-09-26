Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Coach Hembree Speaks to Rotary

On September 19th, Bo Hembree, head football coach at Warren High School, gave the Rotary Club a rundown of the first three games of the season as well as an outlook for the conference schedule. Also pictured is Rotarian Bob Milton.
at 8:55 PM

