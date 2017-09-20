Congressman Holds Infrastructure Meeting

Among the topics the Congressman addressed was the need for better access to high speed internet in the fourth district. He also stated that while it is good that the unemployment rate is very low, there is a need for more workers. He discussed I-69 and I-530 and indicated he was for both. He did not outline how or if the will be funded. Congressman Westerman went on to say earmarks have been eliminated and indicated that something needs to be done to allow individual representatives some say so in where money is spent. He also talked about getting private companies involved in financing high speed rail lines.
Several in attendance, including Count Judge Richard Akin of Drew County and Mike Smith of Crossett Economic Development encouraged the Congressman to go after funding for I-69 and I-530. Gregg Reep with salineriverchronicle.com asked if any new infrastructure funding legislation will be proposed by the current administration or will the congress have to devise a plan. The congressman said both. No plan of funding or how projects would be determined was discussed or suggested.
The attendees were welcomed by Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Congressman Westerman was introduced by Gene Higginbotham, Director of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District.
