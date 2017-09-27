County Judges Attend Community Action Board

The Southeast Commuinty Action Agency Board meet for their regular monthly board meeting Tuesday, September 27th in Warren. Reports and routine business was handled. On hand for the meeting was a large crowd including three county judges from the southeast area, served by the agency. Present were Judges Mack Ball of Chicot County, Klay McKinney of Bradley County and Robert Akin of Drew County. Also present was St. Rep. Jeff Wardlaw.
As has happened periodically over the last few years, the meeting got intense as several of those in attendance voiced complaints and made allegations and at times asked questions about the operation of the agency and the legality of the board. Officials of the Department of Human Services of the State of Arkansas were also present as they have been for a number of months.
At one time the board attempted to go into closed session to apparently discuss issues between the board, the acting Chairman and the Executive Director. This effort was challenged and the board quickly reconvened in open session.
Ultimately the board was addressed by several people during the public comment period.
Salineriverchronicle.com reporter Gregg Reep asked what isssu of the bylaws is the organization operating under. He was told it was a 2003 version and the board is considering amendments.
State Rep. Wardlaw spoke and told the board that the agency was important and needed to address the issues being brought up. He stated he was speaking for the county judges and he and they are willing to help in any way possible. Rep Wardlaw indicated that many people have concerns including DHS and federal agencies. No specifics were mentioned and at least one board member voiced his concern about how the board was being treated, while stating they all want to deal with any issues properly. Every current member of the board and the executive director have stated they want to follow the law and all regulations.
Drew County Judge Akin told the board they need to tend to business in a timely manner. Other guest spoke of concerns they have on a number of matters and procedures.
The bulk of the disputes have centered around the legal selection of board members and problems with proper approval of monthly minutes as well as some allegations of how money has been spent and handled. The agency is audited yearly and programs are reviewed by the state and federal agencies that fund programs. The agency has to respond to any audit findings and is subject to enforcement by DHS and the funding federal agencies.
According to past responses from the state, they consider all board members to now be legally selected. Some months back, the board was ordered to re-select several positions and some minutes had to be re-approved due to finding more than one set of minutes for the same meeting. From all accounts that problem has been solved and the board has become more engaged with all decisions made.
Community Action is a not for profit organization set up to assist the low income. The agency runs several programs including the very successful Head Start program.
As has happened periodically over the last few years, the meeting got intense as several of those in attendance voiced complaints and made allegations and at times asked questions about the operation of the agency and the legality of the board. Officials of the Department of Human Services of the State of Arkansas were also present as they have been for a number of months.
At one time the board attempted to go into closed session to apparently discuss issues between the board, the acting Chairman and the Executive Director. This effort was challenged and the board quickly reconvened in open session.
Ultimately the board was addressed by several people during the public comment period.
Salineriverchronicle.com reporter Gregg Reep asked what isssu of the bylaws is the organization operating under. He was told it was a 2003 version and the board is considering amendments.
State Rep. Wardlaw spoke and told the board that the agency was important and needed to address the issues being brought up. He stated he was speaking for the county judges and he and they are willing to help in any way possible. Rep Wardlaw indicated that many people have concerns including DHS and federal agencies. No specifics were mentioned and at least one board member voiced his concern about how the board was being treated, while stating they all want to deal with any issues properly. Every current member of the board and the executive director have stated they want to follow the law and all regulations.
Drew County Judge Akin told the board they need to tend to business in a timely manner. Other guest spoke of concerns they have on a number of matters and procedures.
The bulk of the disputes have centered around the legal selection of board members and problems with proper approval of monthly minutes as well as some allegations of how money has been spent and handled. The agency is audited yearly and programs are reviewed by the state and federal agencies that fund programs. The agency has to respond to any audit findings and is subject to enforcement by DHS and the funding federal agencies.
According to past responses from the state, they consider all board members to now be legally selected. Some months back, the board was ordered to re-select several positions and some minutes had to be re-approved due to finding more than one set of minutes for the same meeting. From all accounts that problem has been solved and the board has become more engaged with all decisions made.
Community Action is a not for profit organization set up to assist the low income. The agency runs several programs including the very successful Head Start program.
No comments:
Post a Comment