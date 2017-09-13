Countywide Cleanup Planned

According to County Judge Klay McKinney, Bradley County plans to take part in the "Keep Arkansas Beautiful" program by conducting a countywide clean up day September 30th. The County, with cooperation from the City of Warren will be working that day to cleanup public sites, roadways and assist property owners in the cleanup of private properties. The Judge is asking civic clubs, churches, organizations and individuals along with businesses to get involved and help on the 30th.
To get involved and help with this endeavor, call the County Judges Office at 226-3853 to secure additional information and learn how you or your group or organizations can take part. There is a need for many volunteers to sign up and take part.
The Judge plans to have the County Landfill open from 7:00 A.M. till 4:00 P.M. on September the 30th. There will be no charge for disposal for anyone hauling trash and waste to the landfill that day. Limbs, lumber and class four waste must be kept separate from regular garbage.
A supply of garbage bags will be made available for those participating in the cleanup effort. Please take part and help cleanup Bradley County!
