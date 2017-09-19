Drew Foam Seeking Night Shift Supervisor (Overnights)

Drew Foam Companies, Inc is seeking a Night Shift Supervisor for it’s overnight shift.
This is a full-time, salaried position with benefits.
The Night Supervisor is a working manager position and will have an approximate two month floor training with the day shift before managing all aspects of the overnight shift.
Qualifications:
At least 3 years experience in production, manufacturing, or other related fields preferred
High School Diploma or GED
Some mechanical experience preferred
shipping experience a plus
Knowledge of production tools and equipment
Strong leadership qualities
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Interested applicants should apply online, or stop by 1093 Hwy 278 East, Monticello, AR, 71655 to complete a full application for the position
