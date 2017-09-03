HDC Collecting Items to Help Hurricane Victims

The Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center is collecting items to be shipped to Houston to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Items may be dropped off September 1, 2017 through September 14, 2017 to buildings 1, 4, 5 or the residential services office. All donations will be transported to the state DDS Central office and then delivered to Houston.
Items needed are as follows:
soap
bottled water
unused linens
unused towels
clothing-any size and for any gender
diapers
baby wipes
non-perishable food items
personal hygiene items of all types
Please help! If any one has questions call 870-226-6774, ext. 2401. the people are in desperate need. Communities have helped Warren after tornado's in 1949 and 1975.
