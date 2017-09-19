News
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Health Coalition to Meet Friday
There will be a Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition Meeting Friday 9/22 from 12noon-1pm at Brunson Complex Conference Room at 204 North Bragg Street.
Everyone one is invited to attend.
