Hermitage High School Homecoming Royalty Announced For 2017

This year’s homecoming royalty is as follows:
Sophomore Maids
Cassidy Hollingsworth is the daughter of Micheal Paul and Heather Hollingsworth. Cassidy will be escorted by sophomore, Jaden Holten, the son of Hisonni and Tina Williams.
Abby Johnson is the daughter of John Paul and Jennifer Johnson and B.J. Johnson. Abby will be escorted by senior, Christian Helms, the son of Chris and Angela Helms.
Madison McGhee is the daughter of David and Mistie McGhee. Madison will be escorted by sophomore Gage Pierce.
Junior Maids
Ally Huitt is the daughter of Matt and Leslie Huitt. Ally will be escorted by sophomore, Tyler Kesner. Tyler is the son of Matt and Amanda Belin.
Kayla Pruitt is the daughter of Kenny and Devan Pruitt. Kayla will be escorted by Julian Pena. Julian is the son of Hector and Alma Pena.
Haley Raney is the daughter of Mark and Donna Raney. Haley will be escorted by sophomore, Jacob Hannum. Jacob is the son of Dion and Kimberly Hannum.
Senior Maids
Kenia Navarro is the daughter of Candelario and Araceli Navarro. Kenia will be escorted by sophomore, Aaron Hernandez. Aaron is the son of Victor Pena and Maria Hernandez.
Megan Rouse is the daughter of Arvell and Vicki Rouse. She will be escorted by senior, Curtis Sellars. Curtis is the son of Daniel Sellars and Nicole Turner.
Football Sweetheart
Senior, Samantha Clanton is the daughter of Sam Clanton and Kristi Clanton. She will be escorted by senior, Keith Lasiter. Keith is the son of Philip Lasiter and Mary Goodman. Samantha’s attendant will be Jett Forrest. Jett is a kindergartener at Hermitage Elementary and the son of Kenny Forrest and Jill Ferrell.
Maid of Honor
Senior, Joana Ramos is the daughter of Jorge and Magdalena Ramos. She will be escorted by sophomore, Cole Pennington, and junior, Cade Wilkerson. Cole is the son of Mark and Tiffany Pennington. Cade is the son of David and Gena Wilkerson.
2016-2017 Hermitage High School Homecoming Queen
Anna-Katherine Wardlaw is the daughter of Mitch Wardlaw and Neci Meeks. Anna-Katherine will be escorted by senior, Leighton Curry, and junior, Franklynn Westerbuhr. Leighton is the son of Bubba and Polly Curry. Franklynn is the son of James Michael Weshterbuhr Jr. Anna-Katherine’s attendants will be Jensen Harrod and Abigail McIntyre. Jensen attends pre-k at Hermitage Elementary and is the son of Brad and Melissa Harrod. Abigail is a first grader at Hermitage Elementary and is the daughter of Danny and Leah McGhee McIntyre.
