Hermitage School Board Sets Public Meetings

In addition to conducting routine business during the September 12th monthly school board meeting, the Hermitage Board set two meetings for the public as required by state law. The 'report to the public will take place October 9th and the meeting for public school facilities will occur November 13th in conjunction with the regular board meeting.
The board approved the 2017-2018 budget and annual financial report. They were told it was a conservative budget the the superintendents office feels is reasonable.
Reports were presented by Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis, Jade Huitt and Superintendent Dr. Tracy S. Tucker. The board approved request for out-of-state travel, primarily for agri students. They also approved the minority recruitment plan and the upcoming school election. Hermitage has no school board races or millage pending. The board then approved the district applying for a "alternative methods of instruction plan" to allow missed schools days to be made up by computer and special assigned work for students. Dr. Tucker went into detail how the plan would work. It is still being finalized.
After returning from executive session, the following individuals were hired:
*Charles Thomas-long bus route driver
*Martha Martinez-part time custodian/part time cafeteria worker
*Alexisa Clark-pre-K para-professional for 2017-2018
*21st CCCC staff
The board then adjourned.
