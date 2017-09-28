Hospitalist Program To Begin October 2nd

The Bradley County Hospital Administrator Steve Hansen informed the Bradley County Medical Center Board during their September 28th monthly board meeting that on Monday, October 2, 2017, the Hospitalist Program will begin at BCMC. Dr. Chad Simpson has been hired to serve as the Hospitalist Program Medical Director. As soon as possible and second doctor will be employed to provide two full time doctors to work as hospitalists. This means once a patience is admitted to Bradley County Medical Center, the hospitalists will take over treatment and care of the patient. Therefore all patients at BCMC will have a doctor on hand to treat them. Local family doctors will be able to stay in their clinics and work. It is expected that fewer patients who come to the BCMC Emergency Room and need hospital care will have to be transfered to another hospital. It is hoped that doctors in other areas will refer additional patients to Warren.
It is believed that the addition of full time hospitalists will result in more patients utilizing Bradley County Medical Center and will benefit the hospital financially in the long run. Family doctors will receive reports on patients they send to BCMC.
Mr. Hansen told the board that he hopes the new doctors clinic will be completed by early November. Drs. Biggers and Worley will than move into the new facility. He also thanked employees Christy Avery, Laci Dalton and Deidre Pierce for dong a good job for the hospital.
CFO Brandon Gorman provided the financial reports and told the board the hospital had a net operating loss of $157,617.02 for the month of August, 2017 and a $508,199.68 operating loss year to date. When tax millage, interest earned, grants and local sales tax revenues are factored in, the hospital has a net gain of $157,617.02 for August, 2017 and $1,476,012.36 for the year. Sales tax funds are only being used for equipment and capital expenditures, such as construction. The sales tax is by far the largest amount of revenue from non operating sources.
Mr. Gorman told the board that x-ray usage, surgeries, home health care and physical therapy were all up during the month. Board Chairman Freddie Mobley asked if the company handling physical therapy was working to get doctors from all over Arkansas to refer patients from the area to Warren. The administrator said he thought they had some in the past but will check and urge them to work at contacting doctors and gain referrals.
Mr. Hansen informed the board that Jefferson Regional Medical Center has offered nice signing bonus to hire nurses and BCMC has lost a few to Pine Bluff. He also reported that a plan to provide veteran services in Bradley County turned out to be different than originally thought. A proposal brought to the hospital by the Bradley County Economic Development Commission to get the hospital involved in treating or serving veterans, turned out to be a private company, not the VA, and they wanted land and a building donated to them. It appears the idea was for an assisted living type facility for veterans. No action was taken.
The following medical staff appointments or re-appointments were approved by the board:
*Barry Hendrix, M.D., ESS/Family Medicine
*Jay Hinkle, M.D., ARSAVES Telemedicine
*Jarrod Stokes, RN, Restorix
*Samuel Evans, M.D., ESS/Family Medicine
*Krishna Nalleballe, M.D., ARSAVES Telemedicine
*Althea Conley, M.D., Psychiatary
*Douglas Elliott, M.D., RAPA
*Aaron Janos, M.D., RAPA
*Christie Phelan, M.D., RAPA
*Shane Tharp, M.D., RAPA
*Jay Connelley, M.D., ESS/Family Medicine-Temporary
The Chief Nursing Officer gave her report. There was no executive session for personnel discussions.
It is believed that the addition of full time hospitalists will result in more patients utilizing Bradley County Medical Center and will benefit the hospital financially in the long run. Family doctors will receive reports on patients they send to BCMC.
Mr. Hansen told the board that he hopes the new doctors clinic will be completed by early November. Drs. Biggers and Worley will than move into the new facility. He also thanked employees Christy Avery, Laci Dalton and Deidre Pierce for dong a good job for the hospital.
CFO Brandon Gorman provided the financial reports and told the board the hospital had a net operating loss of $157,617.02 for the month of August, 2017 and a $508,199.68 operating loss year to date. When tax millage, interest earned, grants and local sales tax revenues are factored in, the hospital has a net gain of $157,617.02 for August, 2017 and $1,476,012.36 for the year. Sales tax funds are only being used for equipment and capital expenditures, such as construction. The sales tax is by far the largest amount of revenue from non operating sources.
Mr. Gorman told the board that x-ray usage, surgeries, home health care and physical therapy were all up during the month. Board Chairman Freddie Mobley asked if the company handling physical therapy was working to get doctors from all over Arkansas to refer patients from the area to Warren. The administrator said he thought they had some in the past but will check and urge them to work at contacting doctors and gain referrals.
Mr. Hansen informed the board that Jefferson Regional Medical Center has offered nice signing bonus to hire nurses and BCMC has lost a few to Pine Bluff. He also reported that a plan to provide veteran services in Bradley County turned out to be different than originally thought. A proposal brought to the hospital by the Bradley County Economic Development Commission to get the hospital involved in treating or serving veterans, turned out to be a private company, not the VA, and they wanted land and a building donated to them. It appears the idea was for an assisted living type facility for veterans. No action was taken.
The following medical staff appointments or re-appointments were approved by the board:
*Barry Hendrix, M.D., ESS/Family Medicine
*Jay Hinkle, M.D., ARSAVES Telemedicine
*Jarrod Stokes, RN, Restorix
*Samuel Evans, M.D., ESS/Family Medicine
*Krishna Nalleballe, M.D., ARSAVES Telemedicine
*Althea Conley, M.D., Psychiatary
*Douglas Elliott, M.D., RAPA
*Aaron Janos, M.D., RAPA
*Christie Phelan, M.D., RAPA
*Shane Tharp, M.D., RAPA
*Jay Connelley, M.D., ESS/Family Medicine-Temporary
The Chief Nursing Officer gave her report. There was no executive session for personnel discussions.
No comments:
Post a Comment