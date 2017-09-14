Job Opening-Mental Health Professional (MHP)

Delta Counseling Associates, Inc., a comprehensive private community mental health center, has immediate openings for Mental Health Professionals (MHP) in the Monticello, Warren, Lake Village, Crossett and Dumas centers. The MHP provides professional behavioral health clinical services to clients including assessment, referral, treatment planning, counseling and discharge planning. The MHP is an important part of the treatment team and provides case consultation and assistance to paraprofessionals (crisis intervention specialists) associated with the clients.
These are full-time positions. Applicants should submit letter of application and resume via email to t.lindsey@deltacounseling.org.
Minimum Qualifications:
Must possess a graduate degree from an accredited graduate program in a
behavioral health-related field such as Psychology, Social Work, Counseling,
or Marriage/Family.
Must be licensed within profession by the respective Arkansas State Board (LAC, LPC, LMSW, LCSW, LMFT or LAMFT).
Great company-paid benefits, salary and retirement plan with employer contributions.
