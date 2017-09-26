Jordan Tilley Joins Gibson & Keith Law Firm

The Monticello law firm of Gibson & Keith, PLLC, is pleased to announce that Jordan Tilley has joined the firm as an associate attorney.
A graduate of Monticello High School, Mr. Tilley attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he received his B.A. degree. he then attended the Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock where he received his juris doctorate degree. Tilley's experience includes working as an assistant to a Magistrate Judge of the United State District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and for the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission.
Mr. Tilley is the son of Scott and Vicki Tilley of Monticello. His wife, Shawna Densmore Tilley, is a counselor at Drew Central High School and also a native of Monticello.
The Gibson & Keith law firm, located at 119 South Main Street in Monticello, has been serving the legal needs of the people and businesses of Arkansas for over 35 years, and is the largest law firm in southeast Arkansas with its lawyers including Cliff Gibson, Paul Keith, Lee Curry and Jordan Tilley.
