Thursday, September 28, 2017

Lions Club Hears From Zone Chairman

Lion Cleon Rogers(Center), zone chairman of Lions Club speaks to Warren Lions Club.
The Warren Lions Club meet Wednesday, September 27th at Simple Simons Pizza to conduct the club's monthly business meeting.  On hand to speak was Lion Cleon Rogers, a member of the Little Rock Founders lions Club and current Zone Chairman.  Lion Rogers informed the members of the many programs and resources available to the local club and promoted several upcoming meetings.

The club discussed several projects and ideas for the future.  Plans are pending to repaint the gazebo located at the city park on Martin Street as well as the bridge crossing the Town Branch.  The Warren Lions Club constructed the gazebo back in the 1980s.  The city of Warren will conduct repairs to the park prior to the repainting.

The Warren Lions Club has a long history in Warren and spends time and resources on numerous civic projects and on sight preservation.
