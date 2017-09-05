Local Residents Help With Texas Relief Effort

Local residents traveled to Orange, Texas during the Labor Day weekend to deliver supplies and assist residents recovering from flooding. The group went into flooded neighborhoods to assist residents in their homes. They also assisted with distribution of supplies. Donations were gathered with the help of Macadonia Baptist Church, Hope Place Warren, Marty's Body Shop of Fordyce, Grace Cowboy Church, Warren High School Beta Club, and the counties of Dallas, Cleveland, and Bradley.
Travelers included Stephanie Howard, Madison Howard, Robin Scott, Greg Scott, Chyrle Parnell, Evan Forrest, Conway Thompson, Christopher Peek, and Trent VanDerZwalm. The Cowboy Church of Orange County graciously hosted the group. More trips to South Texas are planned for the next few weeks.
No comments:
Post a Comment