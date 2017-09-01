Log A Load For Kids Fundraiser Planned for September 23rd

The Bradley County Log A Load for Kids chapter invites everyone to the 2017 BBQ Fundraiser for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Immanuel Baptist Church Warren, AR.
Since Log A Load for Kids began in Arkansas in 1993, loggers and members of the forestry community have demonstrated their commitment to Arkansas’s children by raising over $9 million for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital at events throughout the state, including log auctions, live and silent auctions, skeet shoots, fish fry’s, barbecues and golf tournaments. Log A Load for Kids is sponsored by the Arkansas Forestry Association in cooperation with the Arkansas Timber Producers Association.
Arkansas Log A Load For Kids has funded multiple endowments at Children’s Hospital - two $1.5 million endowments—one in pediatric cardiovascular surgery and another in support of the Angel One helicopter transport program—and one $1 million endowment in support of the hospital’s imaging and radiation program.
The program pledged to contribute all funds raised from 2008 to 2013 to help fund a new Trauma Unit, a state-of-the art facility that will treat the state’s most seriously injured children as part of the new South Wing. In late 2011, ACH asked Log A Load to extend this commitment and add an additional $2 million from 2013-2017 fundraising efforts, designated as follows: $1 million to Emergency Services and $1 million to the Trauma Program. To honor this pledge, ACH named the new Emergency Department for Log A Load For Kids of Arkansas. In 2017, Log A Load for Kids committed to raising $1.5 million over two years to fund the cardiothoracic surgery endowment chair.
The Bradley County Log A Load For Kids event will begin with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. to view auction items followed by the BBQ dinner, guest speakers, live and silent auctions and results from the drawings. Tickets may be purchased at the door or call 870-226-2709, 870-226-1177 or 870-226-7520. Individual tickets are $25 each. To sponsor a table, please call any of the numbers listed.
Date: September 23, 2017
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: Immanuel Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine Street, Warren, AR
—
Rebecca Neely
Communications Director
Arkansas Forestry Association
1213 W. 4th St., Little Rock, AR 72201
Office: 501.374.2441
Cell: 501.804.8495
Register for the 2017 Annual Meeting HERE. Sign up by Sept. 4 and save $50.
Since Log A Load for Kids began in Arkansas in 1993, loggers and members of the forestry community have demonstrated their commitment to Arkansas’s children by raising over $9 million for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital at events throughout the state, including log auctions, live and silent auctions, skeet shoots, fish fry’s, barbecues and golf tournaments. Log A Load for Kids is sponsored by the Arkansas Forestry Association in cooperation with the Arkansas Timber Producers Association.
Arkansas Log A Load For Kids has funded multiple endowments at Children’s Hospital - two $1.5 million endowments—one in pediatric cardiovascular surgery and another in support of the Angel One helicopter transport program—and one $1 million endowment in support of the hospital’s imaging and radiation program.
The program pledged to contribute all funds raised from 2008 to 2013 to help fund a new Trauma Unit, a state-of-the art facility that will treat the state’s most seriously injured children as part of the new South Wing. In late 2011, ACH asked Log A Load to extend this commitment and add an additional $2 million from 2013-2017 fundraising efforts, designated as follows: $1 million to Emergency Services and $1 million to the Trauma Program. To honor this pledge, ACH named the new Emergency Department for Log A Load For Kids of Arkansas. In 2017, Log A Load for Kids committed to raising $1.5 million over two years to fund the cardiothoracic surgery endowment chair.
The Bradley County Log A Load For Kids event will begin with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. to view auction items followed by the BBQ dinner, guest speakers, live and silent auctions and results from the drawings. Tickets may be purchased at the door or call 870-226-2709, 870-226-1177 or 870-226-7520. Individual tickets are $25 each. To sponsor a table, please call any of the numbers listed.
Date: September 23, 2017
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: Immanuel Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine Street, Warren, AR
—
Rebecca Neely
Communications Director
Arkansas Forestry Association
1213 W. 4th St., Little Rock, AR 72201
Office: 501.374.2441
Cell: 501.804.8495
Register for the 2017 Annual Meeting HERE. Sign up by Sept. 4 and save $50.
No comments:
Post a Comment