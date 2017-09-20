McGehee Campus To Host Hiring Fair October 26

MONTICELLO, AR — A Hiring Fair for students seeking jobs following graduation will be hosted October 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the Career Pathways Initiative of the UAM College of Technology-McGehee.
All UAM COT-McGehee students of any major are invited to attend the event, which is also open to the public. Local, regional and statewide businesses will be represented. For more information, contact Cortez Smith, Career Pathways director, at (870) 460-2012 or Justin Carbage, community outreach coordinator, at (870) 460-2129.
