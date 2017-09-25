New Exhibit Opening at Drew County Museum

The Drew County Museum partnered with the UAM Research Station of the Arkansas Archeological Survey to develop a new exhibit titled, Our Past: Arkansas Indians in Drew County. The exhibit opened on September 19 with a reception for Drew County Historical Society and Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society members.
The new exhibit uses the museum collections to highlight Drew County’s Native American history. In 1972, the museum purchased the A. C. Looney collection of hundreds of projectile points collected in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. In addition, Drew County Historical Society and Tunican Chapter members donated artifacts resulting in an amazing collection of pottery and stone tools from across the state. Funding from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities supported the exhibit. Staci Gregory, a recent graduate of the University of Arkansas at Monticello, wrote the grant proposal to support this project in the class, Introduction to Museum Studies, an independent study with Dr. Jodi Barnes. Dr. Barnes, an archeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey (ARAS) and a faculty member at UAM, worked with UAM students and ARAS staff to write the grant proposal, inventory and identify the items in the collection, and update the exhibits. The exhibit provides a timeline of Arkansas Indian history and explores the history of foodways, pottery production, flintknapping and more. In addition, the exhibit includes an archeological scavenger hunt and other activities to engage young people in the content.
The Drew County Museum is open on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 AM to 5 PM or by appointment.
For more information about the exhibit, contact Dr. Jodi A. Barnes, Arkansas Archeological Survey, UAM Research Station – 870-460-1290 or barnesjodi@uamont.edu
