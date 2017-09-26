Prison/Jail Project Shifts Direction

After nearly two years of discussing the possibility of a private company building a prison with jail beds for local county governments in the Southeast Arkansas area and the effort to form a multi-county jail commission, it appears plans have changed. During a meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission Monday evening, September 25th, County Judge Klay McKinney informed the BCEDC Board that only Bradley and Drew Counties are currently planning to take part and he seemed to indicate that the regional jail commission is out of the picture.
He told the BCEDC that the private company still desires to build the prison/jail and contract with the state for state inmates and the two counties for local inmates. The question remains where the facility will be built. While there are still some unknowns, plans are being reviewed by the state as it relates to the contract for state prisoners.
The BCEDC Board voted, with one no vote, to support having the prison/jail constructed in Warren. They later voted to have the "contact team" consisting of BCEDC officers, the Mayor of Warren, the Bradley County Judge and a member of the Warren City Council and a member of the Bradley County Quorum Court, to visit with the private company to talk about locating in Warren.
The facility is estimated to cost $12-$18 million to build. It should create 75-100 jobs. If the company owns the prison outright, taxes will be paid. The annual payroll was stated as being $3,000,000 per year. It will house some 600 prisoners and jail inmates, with the vast majority being state prisoners.
It appears based on comments made, that the counties would enter one-year-at-a-time contracts to utilize the jail beds. If the jail commission model were used, the counties might be locked in for 20 years. The purpose of the jail commission has been a point of concern and local county and state officials have been unwilling or unable to explain the purpose. It now looks like the commission will not be part of the deal. Under the proposal as explained, this will be a private business venture, contracting to provide public services.
He told the BCEDC that the private company still desires to build the prison/jail and contract with the state for state inmates and the two counties for local inmates. The question remains where the facility will be built. While there are still some unknowns, plans are being reviewed by the state as it relates to the contract for state prisoners.
The BCEDC Board voted, with one no vote, to support having the prison/jail constructed in Warren. They later voted to have the "contact team" consisting of BCEDC officers, the Mayor of Warren, the Bradley County Judge and a member of the Warren City Council and a member of the Bradley County Quorum Court, to visit with the private company to talk about locating in Warren.
The facility is estimated to cost $12-$18 million to build. It should create 75-100 jobs. If the company owns the prison outright, taxes will be paid. The annual payroll was stated as being $3,000,000 per year. It will house some 600 prisoners and jail inmates, with the vast majority being state prisoners.
It appears based on comments made, that the counties would enter one-year-at-a-time contracts to utilize the jail beds. If the jail commission model were used, the counties might be locked in for 20 years. The purpose of the jail commission has been a point of concern and local county and state officials have been unwilling or unable to explain the purpose. It now looks like the commission will not be part of the deal. Under the proposal as explained, this will be a private business venture, contracting to provide public services.
No comments:
Post a Comment