School Board Makes Hires and Applies for Alternative Method of Learning

The Warren School Board met Monday night in regular monthly session. They began the meeting with approval of the previous month's meeting minutes and minute messages from each of the building principals.
After returning from executive session, the board approved the following personnel matters:
James Camp- construction technology instructor at SEACBEC
Mercedes Cox - SPED Bus Aide
Shelby Gardner - After school supervisor for part time employment at ABC Preschool
Christa English - Cook
Angela Wilkerson - Cook
Lois Hedger - involuntary transfer from 6 hours to 4 hours at ABC (bookkeeper)
Lois Hedger - 4 hours as blended lab facilitator position at SEACBEC
Tammy Sanders - private school speech therapist (Part time)
The board approved the application of the district for up to three days of alternative methods for instruction which would allow the district to send home packets of work which could count as school days in cases where school has to dismiss such as days out for weather.
The set the date of October 9 for the annual report to the public.
Superintendent Cornish reported that the Brunson charter application will conclude its 5th and final year and that the district no longer needs the waivers of a charter school to continue personalized learning. Re-application will not be made.
The board approved the financial report and then heard the Superintendent's report where it was noted that progress reports will go out this week. He noted that the fencing at the stadium is near completion.
