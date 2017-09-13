School Superintendent Speaks to Lions Club

Warren School Superintendent Bryan Cornish was the guest speaker for the Warren Lions Club during their meeting September 13th held at Molly's Diner. Mr. Cornish detailed his backgound of growing up in Warren, playing football for the Lumberjacks and the Arkansas Razorbacks and the time he spent in private business prior to entering into public education. He talked about the efforts being made to educate all students of the Warren School District and the concept of personalized learning. He stress the need for all students to be able to read in order to be successful in school and in life. The superintendent explained the availability of technology within the Warren District and stated that technology is useful and very helpful, but the most important part of student learning is good teachers.
Mr. Cornish state that the Warren School District has excellent capabilities and the administration and staff is always seeking ways to do better. He said that every student was important.
In closing remarks Mr. Cornish said the school board and administration know there are physical needs in the district. He mentioned Eastside School and the gym.
No comments:
Post a Comment