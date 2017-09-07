SEA Futbol Club Announces Registration Information

The Southeast Arkansas Futbol Club (SEA F.C.) will debut in October 2017 at the Monticello Sports complex soccer fields. The Club is affiliated with the Arkansas State Soccer Association, and will feature coaches and officials trained through the state Association, and will play by Arkansas State Association rules. The season will begin on Saturday, October 21st, and will run through November 18th. Although there is seasonal overlap, there will be no game conflicts for children who want to play in both SEA F.C. and MYSA. Fall baseball season will be complete, and there will only be 1 week of overlap with youth football leagues.
Our mission is to provide all youth in the community with the opportunity to play soccer regardless of their skill level. We are a development-focused youth program. Through this program, youth will be taught to improve their soccer skills while learning the important values of teamwork, sportsmanship and fair play. The goal of the SEA F.C. is not only to advance the youth’s athletic skills but to grow their overall development as a person by building lifelong skills such as: strategic thinking, discipline, logic, goal setting and leadership, among others. Research indicates that youth who develop these skills early on in life thrive in school, at home and will lead a more successful life.
Games this fall will primarily be played on Mondays and Tuesdays, with two Saturday game days scheduled. Children ages 4-18 are eligible to play, going by their age at the end of 2017. (children turning 4 on/before December 31st, 2017 are eligible to play). There will also be special player development opportunities during the course of the season.
Players of all skill levels are welcome. For children who have never previously played, or haven’t found the right “fit” playing other organized sports, soccer offers a wide variety of playing responsibilities and positions, and can be a great alternative sport for children looking to build and maintain aerobic fitness and cross-training for spring sports.
Parents interested in signing their children up for the 2017 fall season can visit the Southeast Arkansas Futbol Club Facebook page, or go directly to the sign up link below. There will be in person registration on Saturday, September 16th, from 10 AM – 12 PM at Hibbett Sports in Monticello. Registration is $50 per child, families with 3 or more children playing receive a $10 discount per child on the 3rd/4th children’s registration.
https://www.gotsport.com/asp/application/reg/Default.asp?ProgramID=63452
