SEACAC Seeking Board Member

SEACAC Seeks Board Member for Bradley County Private Sector
Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation Governing Board of Directors is seeking to fill the Bradley County Private Sector position on its board. We are currently accepting applications and may send a resume to SEACAC Attention Board Chairperson, P. O. Box 312, Warren, AR 71671.
A board member must participate in the decision-making, development, planning implementation, and evaluation of the agency programs.
SEACAC governing board is also required to include at least one member with the background or expertise in fiscal management and accounting, early childhood education and development, and a licensed attorney familiar with issues that come before the governing board.
SEACAC follows Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act and is operated, managed and delivers services without regard to age, religion, disability, political affiliation, veteran status, sex, race, color or national origins.
SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties.
Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation Governing Board of Directors is seeking to fill the Bradley County Private Sector position on its board. We are currently accepting applications and may send a resume to SEACAC Attention Board Chairperson, P. O. Box 312, Warren, AR 71671.
A board member must participate in the decision-making, development, planning implementation, and evaluation of the agency programs.
SEACAC governing board is also required to include at least one member with the background or expertise in fiscal management and accounting, early childhood education and development, and a licensed attorney familiar with issues that come before the governing board.
SEACAC follows Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act and is operated, managed and delivers services without regard to age, religion, disability, political affiliation, veteran status, sex, race, color or national origins.
SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties.
No comments:
Post a Comment