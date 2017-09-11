Statewide Mass Flu Vaccine Clinics Announced

On 092717, the Bradley County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will offer flu vaccinations at Hermitage Community Center from 11:00AM-5:00PM
On 092917, the Bradley County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will offer flu vaccinations at the Bradley County Health Unit from 9:00AM-5:00PM.
At the Mass Clinics, people should bring their insurance cards with them to the flu vaccine clinic. If they do not have insurance, or the insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will be available at no charge.
As an additional service to the county, the Bradley County Health Unit is also working with the School Nurses at both Hermitage and Warren Schools for the annual school flu clinics. The students will be given a school Flu packet for the parents to complete and return back to the school in order for the student to get their shot at the school.
Hermitage Schools is schedule for 100317. Due to the size of Warren Schools, several dates have been given. Warren Brunson and Middle School 100417 ( and 100517 if needed), Warren Eastside 101017( and 101117 if needed) , Warren ABC 101117 AM and Warren High School and SEACBEC on 102317. Contact your school for more information regarding students getting their shots at the school.
We are also working with the Daycares in the county to set dates and do flu clinics at their sites like we did in years past. Contact your child’s day care for more information.
The Bradley County Health Unit is willing to go to any worksite or industry to administer flu shots. Just contact us to get a date set for your worksite.
“We want Bradley County residents to stay healthy this flu season, and getting a yearly flu vaccination is the best line of protection,” Alicia Outlaw RN, Bradley County Health Unit Administrator, said. “We encourage everyone to come to the mass clinic or the local health unit to get their flu shot.”
Even though new observations about the flu vaccine continue to be made, experts continue to recommend annual flu vaccinations for children and adults. The flu virus changes from year to year, and this year’s vaccine protects against the flu viruses that are expected to cause the most illness this flu season.
“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dirk Haselow, MD, State Epidemiologist at ADH. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their families, because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be this year.”
People of all ages can get the flu. Certain people are more likely to have serious health problems if they get the flu. This includes older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), people who smoke, and people who live in nursing homes. Therefore, ADH strongly recommends that people in these groups get a flu vaccine. It is also recommended that friends, family members and people who provide care to people in these groups also get a vaccine—not only to protect themselves but also to decrease the possibility that they might expose the people they love and care for to the flu.
The flu vaccine is safe and does not cause the flu. Some people may have mild soreness and redness near the site of the shot and a low fever or slight headache. There are very few medical reasons to skip the flu vaccine. These include life-threatening allergic reactions to a previous dose of the flu vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine. People with allergies to vaccine ingredients can often receive the vaccine safely, if it is given in a doctor’s office where they can be monitored.
The flu is easily spread through coughing or sneezing and by touching something, such as a door knob, with the virus on it and then touching their nose or mouth. So good hand washing habits are important in preventing the flu. However, the best way to prevent the flu is to get the vaccine.
For more information, go to www.healthy.arkansas.gov or www.flu.gov.
