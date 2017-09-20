Warren Civil Service Hires Policeman

The Warren Civil Service Commission has hired Jay Scogin as a part time auxiliary police officer. He will work with a certified officer and will work eight hours per week as he goes through training. He is currently working as a dispatcher for WPD and serves as a volunteer fireman.
All city police and fire department hires and promotions are subject to Civil Service approval.
