Warren School Board Meets in Called Meeting

The Warren School Board met in called conference Monday, September 25. After returning from executive session the board accepted the resignation of Jared Everett, welding instructor at SEABEC. They hired Yashika Hicks as library media aid at high school to replace Kali Belvedresi.
The Driver's Education Statement of Standards was approved.
The Minority Teacher and Administrator Recruitment Plan was approved.
The approved the 2016-17 budget and then adjourned.
