31st Annual Buck Fever Festival

The 31st Annual Buck Fever Festival is set for November 10-12 in Banks, Arkansas.  Pageants will begin Friday night at 6:30 PM in the tent.  On Saturday, there will be a dog show, cakewalk, kid's games and other events.  The Cummins Prison Band will perform from 10:00 AM till 2:00 PM.

Also on Saturday there will be a parade at noon, followed by a fish dinner catered by Abe's Ole Feed House.  Talent show begins at 2:00 PM.

Saturday night at 6:30 PM will consist of more pageants and afterwards will be live music by "The Backyard Players & Friends."
