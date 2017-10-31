The 31st Annual Buck Fever Festival is set for November 10-12 in Banks, Arkansas. Pageants will begin Friday night at 6:30 PM in the tent. On Saturday, there will be a dog show, cakewalk, kid's games and other events. The Cummins Prison Band will perform from 10:00 AM till 2:00 PM.
Also on Saturday there will be a parade at noon, followed by a fish dinner catered by Abe's Ole Feed House. Talent show begins at 2:00 PM.
Saturday night at 6:30 PM will consist of more pageants and afterwards will be live music by "The Backyard Players & Friends."
