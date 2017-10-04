Monday, October 9, 2017

4H Adopts Raised Garden Bed

The Bradley County 4-H group recently adopted a raised bed garden at the Human Development Center.  Strawberries were planted this week with an addition of greens in the near future.  Pictured are as follows:  Back row:  County Agent John Gavin, Weston Gavin, Elijah Strong, Michaela Stanley holding Judson Green, Mia Bradley, County Agent Michelle Carter.  Front row:  Rylee Bradley, Owen Roberson, Emanuel Strong, Scout Ballentine, Bristol Ballentine, Benjamin Green, and Olivia Roberson.
9:47 AM

