An Open Letter to the Citizens of Warren and Bradley County

The 9/27/17 issue of the Eagle Democrat reported that a regional jail may locate in Warren. The proposal identified Bradley and Drew Counties as the proponents and the jail would house some 600 inmates. The housing of 600 inmates would more qualify as a penitentiary. The reporter says a committee has been authorized to begin negotiations with the Lasalle Corporation, a private "for profit" company, to build and maintain the penitentiary. This is not the first time a private "for profit" operator has been considered for Arkansas. Near the end of my eighteen year career in the Arkansas Senate, Governor Mike Huckabee contracted with the Whackenhut Corporation, a private "for profit" company to manage a new prison at Newport in 1998. This was a disastrous experience for Arkansas. In 1999, the U.S. Department of Justice investigated this prison and found conditions so deteriorated that the state had to dismiss Whackenhut and assume the operation. Today is is known as the Grimes Unit.
For a private "for profit" company to compete with Arkansas Department of Corrections, it must be able to provide equal services on an inmate per day cost that is a savings for the state. Some or all of the options to do this would be lower the standards, hire fewer guards, pay them less, provide lower quality food and medical care, eliminate mental health care and rehabilitative programs, such as education and vocational courses. This means they are simply "warehousing" the inmates which will of course add to the recidivism rate. Private prison studies show that reduced staffing may lead to an increase of violence and escape. Further the study shows there is 65% more assaults on fellow prisoners and 49% on guards.
The job as a guard is very stressful because of shifts of long hours on a concrete floor and dealing with inmates. The job turnover rate for guards at the Arkansas Department of Corrections is 40% plus. The 9/30/17 issue of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reporting on increased violence in the state system had the following comment from the Department of Corrections: "the department has also faced an ongoing shortage of guards, though recent pay raises have been aimed at alleviating the issue." This means to recruit guards the circle of recruitment will probably be a radius of 45 miles of Warren.
This is a guaranteed growth industry. Arkansas has the fastest growing prison population in the nation since 2013. If the U.S. is the largest incarcerator in the world then Arkansas is on pace to become the incarceration capitol of the world. The 600 inmates proposed would just be for starters and you could expect that number to grow into the thousands over time.
Finally, the greatest concern with all of this is the "fear factor." Representative Wardlaw is quoted in the Eagle Democrat as saying: "The prison would be medium security facility but could contain some prisoners with manslaughter or sex crimes convictions." This may require signs posted on all the highways passing by the penitentiary with the following, "BEWARE OF HITCHHIKERS-PENITENTIARY AREA." If so, this will likely lower real estate values and also be a deterrent to retirees and others who might want to live here.
For an in depth view of the Lasalle Company, and how it was created, I would like for you to go the internet and google this title: "Lasalle Corrections, A Family-Run Prison Firm" by Matthew Clark. This is a lengthy article but well worth the read.
This idea has already been tried in Arkansas and it failed miserably. There is no reason to have a repeat performance. State inmates are the responsibility of the Arkansas Department of Correction and always should be. A penitentiary here would bring long term unpleasant consequences, so I believe this should go to the ballot box for a public vote.
Respectfully submitted,
James C. Scott
