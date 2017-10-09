Arrest Report: October 9, 2017

Moorehead Jordan, 821 Pierson St., Warren, AR., age 28, charged with terroristic threatening and battery 3rd (19-7-17)
Vertrell Davis, 203 S. Bradley, Warren, AR., age 43, charged with disorderly conduct, arrested on warrant (103-17)
Barbara Amber Harlow, 44 Pinewood Dr., Warren, AR., age 23, arrested on warrant (10-3-17)
Holly Temple, 1205 S. Martin, Warren, AR., age 34, arrested on warrant (10-7-17)
Todd Winters, 508 Fullerton St., Warren, AR., age 20, charged with disorderly conduct, commercial burglary (10-6-17)
Vertrell Davis, 203 S. Bradley, Warren, AR., age 43, charged with disorderly conduct, arrested on warrant (103-17)
Barbara Amber Harlow, 44 Pinewood Dr., Warren, AR., age 23, arrested on warrant (10-3-17)
Holly Temple, 1205 S. Martin, Warren, AR., age 34, arrested on warrant (10-7-17)
Todd Winters, 508 Fullerton St., Warren, AR., age 20, charged with disorderly conduct, commercial burglary (10-6-17)
No comments:
Post a Comment