BCEDC Discusses I-69

The Bradley County Economic Development Commission Board meet for their monthly meeting October 30th. Minutes were approved and the financial report was presented by Bob Milton. According to the report, the organization has just over $88,000.00 in it's membership fund and over $50,000.00 in the sales tax fund. The Sales tax account consist of contract payments from the City of Warren. The financial report was approved. It was noted that the balance of the loan for the spec building located in the industrial park is currently $73,158.00.
Several members talked about the recent tour of the Potlatch Mill. All found it educational and seemed pleased with the future prospects for the facility in Warren.
In other business, the board talked about future committee appointments and plans for the annual meeting. Executive Director Len Blaylock presented his report and updated the board on several meetings he has attended and upcoming activities planned.
Mayor Bryan Martin provided an update on efforts to construct the new rifle and pistol range at the Warren Shooting Complex. He stated that plans are moving forward and he hopes to see progress move at a faster rate. The city has a grant of $400,000.00 to build the addition.
County Judge Klay McKinney was asked about the status of the prison project. He stated he has no new information and is waiting on further action by the Governors Office.
The board spent some time discussing the issue of moving I-69 funds from the west to the east of the designated corridor. Members were apprised of the debate that occurred during a recent intermodal board meeting and action taken recently by the Cornerstone Coalition endorsing the movement of funding to the east section of the project. Chairman Lipton informed the board that Highway Commissioner Robert Moore will attend the next intermodal board meeting to talk about the proposal. Mr. Lipton quoted Commissioner Moore as stating that the change in plans was not his idea. Several board members voiced their concern about the proposed reallocation of I-69 funds.
Several members talked about the recent tour of the Potlatch Mill. All found it educational and seemed pleased with the future prospects for the facility in Warren.
In other business, the board talked about future committee appointments and plans for the annual meeting. Executive Director Len Blaylock presented his report and updated the board on several meetings he has attended and upcoming activities planned.
Mayor Bryan Martin provided an update on efforts to construct the new rifle and pistol range at the Warren Shooting Complex. He stated that plans are moving forward and he hopes to see progress move at a faster rate. The city has a grant of $400,000.00 to build the addition.
County Judge Klay McKinney was asked about the status of the prison project. He stated he has no new information and is waiting on further action by the Governors Office.
The board spent some time discussing the issue of moving I-69 funds from the west to the east of the designated corridor. Members were apprised of the debate that occurred during a recent intermodal board meeting and action taken recently by the Cornerstone Coalition endorsing the movement of funding to the east section of the project. Chairman Lipton informed the board that Highway Commissioner Robert Moore will attend the next intermodal board meeting to talk about the proposal. Mr. Lipton quoted Commissioner Moore as stating that the change in plans was not his idea. Several board members voiced their concern about the proposed reallocation of I-69 funds.
No comments:
Post a Comment