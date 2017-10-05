BCMC announces October Employee of the Month

Tina Battles has been named the Bradley County Medical Center Employee of the Month for October. Tina has been a part of the BCMC family for over 20 years, becoming an RN along the way. She is now a charge nurse on 1st station, helping to train new employees and always willing to work extra when needed. When co-workers need time off, Tina is very generous as well. We are so fortunate to work with Tina and our community is blessed to have her on their healthcare team. Tina Battles is a great example of the BCMC commitment:
· Being available to our patients
· Care they can depend on
· Making a positive impact on healthcare
· Constantly providing the highest quality of care
Photo of Employee of the month- certificate presented by Paulette Tolefree
