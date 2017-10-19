Beam Signing Ceremony For Student Success Center

Administrators, students, faculty and community leaders gathered at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Wednesday afternoon to sign a beam that was placed in the Student Success Center currently under construction on the UAM campus. Pictured (from left) are UA Trustee Mark Waldrip, UA System President Donald Bobbitt, SGA President Bryson Berry, George Harris of the UAM Board of Visitors, Ashley Fiant of SCM Architects, Rusty Rippee, director of the UAM physical plant, Mike Steelman of SCM Architects, Bettye Gragg of the UAM Board of Visitors, Chancellor Karla Hughes, UA Trustee Cliff Gibson, Alex Becker, associate vice chancellor for business affairs, Greg Reep of the Board of Visitors, and State Senator Eddie Cheatham of Crossett.
