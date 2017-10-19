Thursday, October 19, 2017

Bethel AME Church Welcomes New Pastor

According to Program Chairperson, Sis. Mauretania Hooper, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 200 W. Packard Street in Warren, will hold a special service Sunday, October 22nd  at 3pm to welcome Dr. Clarence Luckey as Pastor.  The speaker will be Dr. James R. Hooper, Presiding Elder.  The public is invited.

Bethel is a longstanding Church within the community of Warren and has served the area in promotion of the Christian Faith over the years of it's history.  A number of past and present members have served the people of Warren in many ways.
