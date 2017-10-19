Bethel AME Church Welcomes New Pastor

According to Program Chairperson, Sis. Mauretania Hooper, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 200 W. Packard Street in Warren, will hold a special service Sunday, October 22nd at 3pm to welcome Dr. Clarence Luckey as Pastor. The speaker will be Dr. James R. Hooper, Presiding Elder. The public is invited.
Bethel is a longstanding Church within the community of Warren and has served the area in promotion of the Christian Faith over the years of it's history. A number of past and present members have served the people of Warren in many ways.
