Bethel AME Church Welcomes Pastor Dr. Clarence Luckey

A large number of members and guest were on hand Sunday, October 22nd to welcome Dr. Clarence Luckey to Warren as the new pastor of Bethel AME Church. The church is located on Packard Street in Warren and is a congregation of historical significance in the Warren community. The program was outstanding and the message was presented by Dr. James R. Hooper, Presiding Elder and Pastor of St James AME Church of Warren. The Monticello/Warren District Choir presented several musical numbers. The Worship Leader was Rev. Christopher Goodman. A number of ministers from the Warren/ Monticello area were also present.
Several speakers brought greetings and welcomed Dr. Luckey to Bethel. Included among those speaking were:
R.Gregg Reep-on behalf of Warren Mayor Bryan Martin and for salineriverchronicle.com
Warren Council Member Zachary Burks
Rev. Johnny Orr
Rev. Philip Faris
Dr. Dorothy Henderson-Lay Organization and Warren Council Member
Bro. Everett Wallace-Sons of Allen
Tommy Daniels-NAACP, with him were Sis. Peggy Orr and Sis. Brenda Binns
Bro. Odell Davis-Monticello/Warren District
Rev. Thelma Hampton introduced Elder Dr. Hooper and Dr. Luckey gave final remarks. Special music was also provided by R. DeWayne Banks.
The service was uplifting and enjoyable. Dr. Luckey stated he was looking forward to getting involved in the Warren community and pastoring Bethel.
Dr. Luckey was born in Crawfordsville, Arkansa and spent a portion of his early years in Mississippi. He spent a number of years in California and come to Warren from Lawton, Ok.
