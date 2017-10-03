Bradley County Chapter of ASEA Volunteers At BC Fair

The Bradley County Chapter of ASEA volunteered at the Bradley County Fair in September. Members volunteering were: pictured - Ruthie Davis and Shunkelia Freeman - not in the picture - Henrietta Collins, Cynthia Wheeler, Terry Hopson, Katherine Harris, Star Lattimore, LeKisha Miller, Alicia Jones, and Sheila Smith. Members worked shifts throughout the day selling arm bands for the Kid's Zone and hanging pages that Elementary Students had colored for the Art Coloring Contest. (Picture taken by Sheila Smith)
Bradley County ASEA Members are invited to attend the next meeting on October 18th at 12:30 pm at SEAHDC.
