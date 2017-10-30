Bradley County Health Coalition Meets

Members of the Bradley County Health Coalition and the Bradley County Health Fair meet October 27th in the conference room of the Brunson Health Complex. Dana Harvey with the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center spoke about the "Community Garden" project on behalf of the Volunteer Council. She explained the ways individuals and organizations can take part and contribute to the project. The Volunteer Council is a 501(3)C non-profit and any contributions of materials or money are tax deductible.
In other business the group was informed of plans for a Truck or Treat to be conducted October 31st from 4-6 P.M. at Kids First on N. Bragg Street. Everyone is welcome!
The members were also updated on fitness and health programs available through the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. They were also told that any one may stop by the Bradley County Health Office on N. Bragg and get a free blood pressure check.
An announcement was made that a family night movie would be shown at the "Old" National Guard Armory building located at 101 S. Martin Street Saturday, November 18th from 4:00-6:00 P.M. The event is free and there will be free popcorn. Those attending are asked to donate a book.
The movie to be shown is, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and is suitable for the entire family. Every one is urged to come out and bring a chair or blanket. Personal snacks and food may also be brought.
