City Aviation Commission Approves PAPI

The Warren Aviation Commission meet September 28th in the Warren Municipal Courtroom to conduct business relating to the Warren Airport. Dr. Joe H. Wharton, Chairman presided.
Members approved the past minutes of the May 23, 2017 meeting and then approved the purchase of a new "precision approach path indicator" ( PAPI ) system for the north end of the airport on runnway 21. A grant of $71,055.00 has been awarded the city. A match of $7895.00 will be required to cover the total cost of $78,950.00.
The Commission then discussed the capital improvement program for 2019-2023. They talked about work on the apron, taxiways and fencing for the airport. Grants will be utilized and priorities will be reviewed regularly.
Members approved the past minutes of the May 23, 2017 meeting and then approved the purchase of a new "precision approach path indicator" ( PAPI ) system for the north end of the airport on runnway 21. A grant of $71,055.00 has been awarded the city. A match of $7895.00 will be required to cover the total cost of $78,950.00.
The Commission then discussed the capital improvement program for 2019-2023. They talked about work on the apron, taxiways and fencing for the airport. Grants will be utilized and priorities will be reviewed regularly.
No comments:
Post a Comment