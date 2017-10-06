City of Warren/Bradley County to Observe Columbus Day

The City of Warren and Bradley County will observe Columbus Day on October 9th. City Hall will be closed as will the city's solid waste transfer station. There will be no regular garbage pick up on the 9th. All other days will be as scheduled for the week.
There will be no garbage pick up in the county on the 9th and the Courthouse will be closed. The Monday county routes will be pick up on Tuesday.
The Warren Emergency Services Building and all police and fire services will be open and fully staffed.
