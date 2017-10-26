Concerned Citizens To Hold Rally In Monticello

The "Concerned Citizens of the Monticello Area" organization is sponsoring a "Love Not Hate-We
Are Family Rally" in Monticello, October 28th, 2017 at McCloy City Park located at 186 Henley Street from 1:00-3:00 P.M. The public is invited. The event will be a peaceful expression of unity and celebration of love.
The full news release is on the "Feature" page of salineriverchronicle.com.
