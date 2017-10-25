Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Drew County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet

The Drew County Branch of the NAACP is sponsoring its annual "Freedom Fund Banquet" on November 3, 2017.  It will be held at 7:00 PM in the Green Room of the Gibson Center on the UAM Campus.  Tickets are $30.00 each and a table for eight may be purchased for $250.00.  Ads for the souvenir booklet may be purchased as follows:
Full Page-$100.00
One half Page-$50.00
One quarter Page-$30.00
To buy an ad contact Ms. Peggy Orr at 870-469-5647 or 870-224-2416 or call Mr. George Lindsey at 870-367-9414,

Checks should be made payable to NAACP Branch #6042.
Donations are also accepted.

Mr. Tommy Daniels is President of the Drew County Branch and membership is headed up by Mrs. Brenda Binns.  Mrs. Binns may be reached at 870-367-7584.
at 10:06 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)