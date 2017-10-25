Drew County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet

The Drew County Branch of the NAACP is sponsoring its annual "Freedom Fund Banquet" on November 3, 2017. It will be held at 7:00 PM in the Green Room of the Gibson Center on the UAM Campus. Tickets are $30.00 each and a table for eight may be purchased for $250.00. Ads for the souvenir booklet may be purchased as follows:
Full Page-$100.00
One half Page-$50.00
One quarter Page-$30.00
To buy an ad contact Ms. Peggy Orr at 870-469-5647 or 870-224-2416 or call Mr. George Lindsey at 870-367-9414,
Checks should be made payable to NAACP Branch #6042.
Donations are also accepted.
Mr. Tommy Daniels is President of the Drew County Branch and membership is headed up by Mrs. Brenda Binns. Mrs. Binns may be reached at 870-367-7584.
