First United Methodist Holds Annual Church Outside the Walls Service October 1

October 1st First United Methodist had their annual Church Outside the Walls service. They traditionally meet on the lawn just east of their fellowship hall and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the open air meeting. At the conclusion of the service the people are invited to bring their pets forward for a blessing of the animals. There is a general blessing said and then each pet is brought forward for their own special blessing. Because pets are such a part of our families this is a celebration of the joy they bring to their humans. Following the blessing Doug Thornton cooked hamburgers and hot dogs and great fellowship followed. Gary Harrison is Pastor and Colleen Watkins organized the day. First United Methodist Church is at 111 W. Church and each Sunday has Sunday School at 9:30 and worship at 10:30 inviting all in the community without a church home to come and visit.
