First United Methodist Receive Donation From Maxwells

The First United Methodist Church of Warren has become the recipient of a camp donated by the Tommy Maxwell Family, owners of Maxwell Hardwood Flooring. The camp is located about 10 miles south of Monticello and consist of nearly 5 acres of land and camp facilities. It will be utilized by the church as a retreat and for various church activities and programs.
Mr. Maxwell told salineriverchronicle.com that members of the Church demonstrated a sincere interest in the camp and he and his family wanted to provide them something that can be used for the benefit of the Church and it's mission. Rev. Gary Harrison expressed his and the Church's thankfulness for the donation and for the Maxwell family's support.
Tommy Maxwell is a native of Warren and operates the very successful Maxwell Hardwood Flooring Company located in Monticello. His family is also involved in the ownership and operation of Ouachita Hardwood Flooring and Townsend Hardwood Flooring in Warren.
The closing on the property took place Friday, October 20th in the offices of Attorney Cliff Gibson.
