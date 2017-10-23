Genealogy Society Hears Speech From Will Stracner

Warren High School Senior Will Stracner was the featured speaker for the Sunday afternoon meeting of the Bradley County Genealogy Society conducted October 22nd. Mr. Stracner presented the speech he will be giving as part of the Voice of Democracy, VFW, American Legion program on American history. The speech is a competition that can lead to scholarship funding for college. The participants write their own speeches and give a 5 minute presentation that must be done without notes. Mr. Stracner presented the speech as part of his preparation for the competitive event. His remarks were well received by those in attendance and he did an outstanding job.
At the conclusion of the speech, members of the society made remarks about their recollections of events that occurred during World War II in Bradley County. Several in attendance were youngsters at the time of Pearl Harbor and during the war. They talked about hearing about the attack on Pearl Harbor and learning of the death of Bradley County soldiers during the war. They also discussed rationing and other things they experienced and heard about during the war years. Rusty Rowell led the discussion.
The Bradley County Genealogy Society meets the fourth Sunday of each month at 2:00 P.M. at the Bradley County Veterans Museum on Main Street in Warren.
No comments:
Post a Comment