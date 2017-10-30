Haunted High School At Warren High

A number of students were on hand Thursday evening at Warren High School to make history come alive. Each participant chose a character from the past, dressed up like them and learned about their history. As parents and guest roamed the halls of Warren High School, they ran into these characters and were engaged in conversation. The person of historical importance spent a moment providing their personal history.
A steady crowd wandered through the hallways from 6;00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. The students did a great job and those in attendance seemed to enjoy the history lessons.
No comments:
Post a Comment