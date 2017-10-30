Hermitage 4H Livestock Judging Team Wins 2017 American Royal Livestock Judging National Contest

Hermitage 4H Livestock Judging team won the 2017 American Royal Livestock Judging National Contest on October 26, 2017, held at in Kansas City, MO. As the representative from Arkansas, the team competed against 17 other states to bring home the title. As a team, they won the swine, cattle, and oral reasons portions of the contest, and were fifth in sheep. Individually, Samantha Clanton placed second, Abby Johnson placed third and Madison McGhee placed ninth. Additionally, Lupe Martinez was a member of the Championship team and she placed third individually in sheep evaluation. All four team members are students at Hermitage High School. The team is coached by Taylor Gwin, Ag Ed Instructor and 4-H leader at Hermitage High School.
The American Royal is an annual eight-week season of barbecue competition, rodeos, livestock shows, equestrian events and agricultural activities benefiting youth and education. American Royal has a long history; it began as a cattle show in 1899 in the Kansas City Stockyards. In 1926, the American Royal first invited vocational agriculture students to judge livestock. Selected contestants compete, as a team and individually, to judge groups of livestock classes. Each contestant will meet one-on-one with an official to give their reasons for their placement. Scores are based on presentation as well as the accuracy of placement. Contestants gain skills in decision-making, critical thinking, oral communication, and self-confidence in addition to advancing their knowledge of the livestock industry.
